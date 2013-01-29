NAMM 2013: Close up with Nicko McBrain and Premier's One Series snares
Nicko McBrain's Sicko snare
Premier announced two new Nicko McBrain snare drums at NAMM 2013 (check out the full spec at the link). We were lucky enough to get a full rundown from Nicko himself and chief Premier drum builder Keith Keough (Keith's on the right, in case you were wondering).
Understated...
The sycamore snare features classy, understated looks. The only thing relating it to Nicko McBrain is the small badge bearing his autograph.
It's not until you take a stick to it that you hear Nicko's signature crack and ear-splitting volume, but it's nice and sensitive too.
Second Nicko snare
Premier also showed us a limited edition Nicko snare in the form of this Spitfire-esque snare, the Aces High. Only 100 will be made, so best act fast if you want one!
The One Series continues to grow
Recently launched, Premier's One Series is a range of one-off, hand made in England snare drums. These drums are truly works of art and Premier had plenty more to show off at the show.
There are kits in the offing too.
Drum porn alert
One of our favourites of the drums on show.
And another!
HR Series kit
Following on from the first British-made snares launched last year, Premier have started making complete kits on British soil too.
First we had the Spitfire kit (the first of which we gave away back in November 2012). Here is the HR (or Heavy Rock) kit, based on the snare drum of the same name. Birch shells, nickel-plated solid steel tube lugs, and oak outer veneer ply with ebony satin oil finish make this one good-looking drum kit.