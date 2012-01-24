NAMM 2012 VIDEO: Mike Portnoy on his new Tama Melody Master signature snares

NAMM 2012: How cool is this? Fresh from a marathon autograph signing session at the Tama stand, drum superstar Mike Portnoy gave us an exclusive look at his two new Melody Master steel signature snares.

The Melody Masters come in two versions: one is a 5x12-inch that shares the same specs as Portnoy's previous model, and a second is an all-new 5.5x14-inch. Both feature a three-way strainer that offers additional sound capabilities, as well as a special ambigram badge that reads "Mike Portnoy" even when flipped upside down. Like we said - pretty cool!

The Tama Mike Portnoy Melody Master steel signature snare drums will be available soon, and you can expect to see Portnoy himself play them on stage with his bands Adrenaline Mob and Flying Colors.