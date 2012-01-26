NAMM 2012 VIDEO: DW Drums shows off new products galore

NAMM 2012: DW Drums certainly had a lot to show off this year, so much so that they commandeered a super-sized space to cram all their goodies into.

Between an upgrade to the popular 5000 Series bass pedal to a 40th anniversary, limited-edition kit (with Exotic Tamo Ash veneer handpicked by DW Executive Vice President and Drum Designer, John Good) to new finishes for the Performance Series sets to a very snazzy adjustable hi-hat clutch, one could easily spend hours taking everything in.

Luckily, we had a guided tour from none other than Good himself. Sit back and have a look.