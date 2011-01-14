NAMM 2011: SONOR extends Armoni Cymbal line

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Well known and highly anticipated for its incredible price-/performance ratio, the handmade Turkish SONOR Armoni Cymbal line has been extended by a range of thicker Rock Model Cymbals and two Fx Crash Models on popular demand.

While the Rock Models stand for a powerful and heavy sound range that will suit everything from Pop to Rock over to Metal, the Fx Crash Models are the ideal sound extension for all modern sounds, blending a soft Crash sound with roaring Chinese sound.

Features

B20 Bronze (80% Copper and 20% Tin)

Hand-hammered - Made in Turkey

Fx Crashes with 6 oval shape holes

Brilliant Finish

Information taken from official press release, for more visit SONOR

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter