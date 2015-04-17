Musikmesse 2015: drum kits of the stars
Kai Hahto, Nightwish
MUSIKMESSE 2015: Many companies were proudly displaying gear from their endorsees during the show. We've gathered the best drum kits so you can get a closer look at what the stars are playing.
This first kit belongs to Nightwish drummer Kai Hahto. It's a Pearl Masterworks set-up with custom graphics.
Robert 'Sput' Searight, Snarky Puppy
This fine kit is owned by Snarky Puppy's Robert 'Sput' Searight. It's one of Tama's new Star series walnut kits. This particular kit is in Mint Green Mist finish. Notice the two short stack toms nestled amongst his other drums.
Anika Nilles
Here we have the Mapex Black Panther White Widow set-up, courtesy of YouTube sensation Anika Nilles. Sizes are 14"x5" snare, 10"x7 and 12"x8" toms, 14"x12" and 16"x14" floor toms, plus a 20"x18" bass drum.
Shells are made from 6-ply American Maple.
Matt Sorum, Guns 'N Roses/Velvet Revolver
Gretsch endorser Matt Sorum has been a long-term supporter of organisations concerned with ecological and environmental matters. This beautiful snare is one of a number of one-offs that have been 'hand-burned' with amazingly detailed designs by artist Mathieu Jean. A portion of proceeds from the sale of each drum will be donated to selected environmental foundations.
The drums are 14"x6.5", 6-ply USA Custom Maple with a 30 degree bearing edge.
Akira Jimbo
Japanese drum ace Akira Jimbo has been with Yamaha for an amazing 35 years now. To celebrate they've launched this signature snare. It's a thin metal shelled drum with a unique purple rope tied around the middle which is said to have a dampening effect on the drum. In fact, it's called the 'Resonance Control Binding'.
Billy Cobham
Another drum master with his set-up on the Tama stand. Billy recently returned to Tama and his Star bubinga kit in Satin Green Metallic finish took pride of place.
Shells are 4.5mm, 5-Ply bubinga, with an inner ply of Cordia with 9mm Sound Focus Ring.
Sizes are 24"x18" bass drum, 8"x7", 10"x8", 12"x9", 13"x10", 14"x11" and 15"x12"toms, 16"x14" and 18"x16" floor toms, plus 14"x5.5" and 12"x5.5" snares. Phew!
Matt Halpern, Periphery
The Periphery drummer is currently playing the new Mapex Saturn V. Matt's touring sizes are 14"x6" Wraith snare, 10"x8" and 12"x9" toms, 14"x14" and 16"x14" floor toms and a 22"x18" bass drum.
Daniel Erlandsson, Arch Enemy
This kit is quite the statement piece, and it belongs to Arch Enemy's Adrian Erlandsson.
The seamless acrylic shells are from Pearl's newly resurrected Crystal Beat line, and fitted with Drumlite LED drum lighting (now distributed by Pearl). These lights are attached by adhesive inside the drums with flash, fade and colour settings changed by remote control. The lights can also be retro-fit to any drum shell.