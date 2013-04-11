Musikmesse 2013: Yamaha announces DTX502 Series electronic drum kits
MUSIKMESSE 2013: The big drum news of Musikmesse is the arrival of Yamaha's new DTX502 Series drum module and the four electronic drum sets developed to utilise it.
The DTX502 module itself has double the wave ROM and over 250 more sounds than its predecessor - that's 691 drum, percussion and effect sounds in total. USB connectivity, MIDI recording and "optimised" versions of existing sounds are also being touted as key features.
The four kits include DTX multi-zone pads that will allow for more nuanced rimshots, muting, cymbal swells and what Yamaha promises is an overall more natural playing experience.
There are options to suit different budgets (though we have no word on price currently) running from the entry level DTX522K, which uses single-zone pads on the toms, to the top-of-the-line DTX562K, which uses new multi-zone DTX pads across the board and includes a hefty cymbal stand.
Yamaha DTX502 Series press release
The new DTX502 series features vastly improved sound quality, highly expressive playability and user-friendly functionality in a range of familiar kit configurations affordable for drummers of all levels.
Yamaha DTX502 Series Features video
Yamaha DTX502 Series Hybrid Configuration video
Yamaha DTX522K
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The DTX522K features our DTX-PAD snare with newly developed tom pads, exclusive 3-zone hi-hat and cymbal pads, plus the incredible sounds and features of the DTX502 module in an affordable kit configuration.
Utilizing the DTX-PAD snare for superior stick feel, you can play the head, open rimshot, and closed rimshot voices in each of the three zones for authentic snare expression. This model also features 3-zone operation for the ride, crash and hi-hat. The drums and percussion voices in the new DTX502 module lets you sound your absolute best, and with the advanced practice tools and easy song recorder you will be getting better all the time. The USB port allows control over VSTi software and lets you import custom wave files.
Configuration
Module: DTX502
Snare : XP80
Tom: TP70 x 2
Floor Tom: TP70
Bass Drum : KP65
Hi-Hat : PCY100 + HH65
Crash Cymbal: PCY100
Ride Cymbal : PCY135
Rack : RS502
Yamaha DTX532K
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The DTX532K features the DTX-PAD snare, plus real hi-hat and 3-zone cymbal pads that allow true drum playing techniques to be developed.
The DTX-PAD snare has the proper response for developing your technique, and the real hi-hat trigger and stand lets you position the kit to match your ideal setup. The ride and crash feature cup, bow and edge voices and are “mute-able” and “choke-able”. The DTX502 module includes 691 high-quality sounds and offers drum training functions, practice songs, and easy MIDI recording. The USB port allows control over VSTi software and lets you import custom wave files.
Configuration
Module: DTX502
Snare : XP80
Tom: TP70 x 2
Floor Tom: TP70
Bass Drum : KP65
Hi-Hat : RHH135 + HS650A
Crash Cymbal: PCY135
Ride Cymbal : PCY135
Rack : RS502
Yamaha DTX542K
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The DTX542K features all DTX-PADs for snare and toms plus our exclusive 3-zone hi-hat pad as well as 3-zone choke-able ride and crash cymbals.
Because the DTX-PADs offer a playability that is close to acoustic drums playing the DTX542K is more comfortable, helping to improve your drumming the more you play, and the pads integrate naturally into a hybrid kit. The DTX502 module includes 691 drum, percussion and effect sounds and offers comprehensive training functions, practice songs, and easy MIDI recording. The USB port allows plug and play control of VSTi software and lets you import custom wave files.
Configuration
Module: DTX502
Snare : XP80
Tom: XP70 x 2
Floor Tom: XP70
Bass Drum : KP65
Hi-Hat : PCY100 + HH65
Crash Cymbal: PCY100
Ride Cymbal : PCY135
Rack : RS502
Yamaha DTX562K
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The DTX562K features all DTX-PADs for snare and toms plus our large hi-hat pad with included stand and large 3-zone cymbal pads for outstanding playability.
The response of the DTX-PADs has been precisely tuned to provide a natural feeling and playability around the entire kit and to integrate comfortably into a hybrid acoustic-electronic kit. The DTX502 module includes 691 drum, percussion and effect sounds for any musical situation and offers comprehensive training functions, practice songs, and easy MIDI recording. The USB port allows plug and play control of VSTi software and lets you import custom wave files.
Configuration
Module: DTX502
Snare : XP80
Tom: TP70 x 2
Floor Tom: TP70
Bass Drum : KP65
Hi-Hat : RHH135 + HS650A
Crash Cymbal: PCY135
Ride Cymbal : PCY135
Rack : RS502
Yamaha DTX502 Drum Trigger Module
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The DTX502 has almost twice the wave ROM and over 250 more sounds than its predecessor and features new drum and cymbal samples from top VST developers that have been optimized for DTX. Also voices inherited from our other DTX modules have been updated for improved playability and sound.
Yamaha DTX502 Drum Trigger Module (rear)
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The DTX502 module is perfect for use in a ‘hybrid’ kit with your acoustic drum hardware, and can be expanded with four additional pads or triggers. Pad upgrades let you build your dream kit as your skills improve. USB connectivity lets you connect to a PC.
Yamaha XP80 pad
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha "XP80" 8 inch DTX-PAD for the snare drum that supports open / closed rimshots.
Using proprietary laser technology to analyze drum strokes, we precisely tuned the trigger settings on the DTX502 series resulting in a more natural feeling with laser accuracy. You also get advanced features from our higher end models like cymbal muting, natural cymbal swells, and smoother snare drumrolls so the kits respond to every nuance of your playing.
Yamaha XP70 pad
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha "XP70" 7-inch DTX-PAD for snare and tom.
Using proprietary laser technology to analyze drum strokes, we precisely tuned the trigger settings on the DTX502 series resulting in a more natural feeling with laser accuracy. You also get advanced features from our higher end models like cymbal muting, natural cymbal swells, and smoother snare drumrolls so the kits respond to every nuance of your playing.
Yamaha HH65 hi-hat controller
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha HH65 hi-hat controller that supports Open / Close / Half-Open shot and footsplash.
The hi-hat system of the DTX502 Series features a dual-zone trigger pad (for edge and bow sounds) that mounts to the included Yamaha hi-hat stand for realistic pedal action and versatile positioning. Moreover, the hi-hat can express various styles of play such as open/close position, closed pedal and foot splash. You can even play tip and edge voices for adding subtle nuances to the beat!
Yamaha PCY100 pad
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha "PCY100" 10 inch choke-able 3 zone (Edge / Bow / Cup) pad for the crash & the hi-hat (It works as a 2 zone pad for hi-hat).
Our professional 3-zone cymbal pads can express a different sound in each of the cup, bow and edge zones. These cymbals have a good stick feel and low acoustic noise, which is essential for electronic drums when used for private practice. In addition to a very natural swaying motion, they also have the “choke” function 360-degrees around the edge. You can even mute the cymbal before striking it - a DTX exclusive feature!
Yamaha PCY135 pad
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha "PCY135" 13 inch choke-able 3 zone (Edge / Bow / Cup) pad for the ride cymbal.
Our professional 3-zone cymbal pads can express a different sound in each of the cup, bow and edge zones. These cymbals have a good stick feel and low acoustic noise, which is essential for electronic drums when used for private practice. In addition to a very natural swaying motion, they also have the “choke” function 360-degrees around the edge. You can even mute the cymbal before striking it - a DTX exclusive feature!
Yamaha TP70 pad
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha "TP70" 7.5 inch Snare / Tom 1-zone pad.
Yamaha RHH135 hi-hat stand
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha "RHH135" 13 inch hi-hat pad with real hi-hat stand.
Yamaha RS502 rack
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha "RS502" rack system with ball clamp mounts for the snare.
Yamaha KP65 kick pad
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha "KP65" highly-stable kick pad.