Musikmesse 2011: Pearl debuts Reference Pure

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Pearl Drums is proud to present Reference Pure, the most resonant professional series drumset available in the market - perfect for the recording environment and environments where the ultimate near field response is required.

Reference Pure is an extension of Pearl's original Reference Series that features individually engineered, incredible sounding drums, perfect for live performance with incredible projection.

Reference Pure utilises a Low-Mass concept to achieve the ultimate Pure Tone. Pearl's new Low-Mass STL Swivel Tube lugs and new Low-Mass Fat Tone Hoops encourage the heads and shells to their fullest resonance and tone. Fat Tone Hoops are ultra-low mass with superior strength thanks to an inward curling Fat Tone flange design.

The same blending Reference Recipe is used on Reference Pure taking full advantage of three different wood types, plies, and bearing edges for each individual drum to sound its best and most resonant.

Thinner Low-Mass even plies of African Mahogany, Birch, and Maple in different combinations deliver all the highs and bright tones out of the smaller drums, while still achieving the thunderous lows from floor toms and kick drums. Pure Resonance.

New colour and finish releases accompany the launch of this new series. MusikMesse Frankfurt will be the unveiling of Reference Pure in exclusive European finishes #111 Matte Natural, #201 Matte Walnut, #124 Matte Black, #335 Black Cherry, #483 Vintage Marine Pearl.

A total of 30 super high-gloss lacquer finishes and 5 ultra-exotic coverings are available for the Reference Pure Series Drums.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Pearl

