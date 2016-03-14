Mike Portnoy: "I'm not a great drummer"

Despite all evidence to the contrary - numerous awards, legions of devoted muso fans, the actual, monstrous drumming - Mike Portnoy has confessed that he doesn't consider himself to be a great drummer.

Speaking to Spanish music news app rockmap.net, the ex-Dream Theater drumming titan said, "All the awards, to me, they're very flattering, but they're also intimidating, because they then put this expectation on me. I don't consider myself a great drummer. I consider myself just a music fan that's a very, very passionate artist and the drums just happen to be my instrument."

In the extensive interview (video above), Portnoy also goes on to discuss the reasons behind his departure from Dream Theater and how he now feels about his growing body of work.