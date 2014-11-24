Micky Dolenz: the 10 records that changed my life

During The Monkees' brief recording career, a period that lasted from 1966 to 1970, the band produced an astonishing amount of material and racked up an impressive array of chart smashes. Last Train To Clarksville, I'm A Believer, Daydream Believer, Pleasant Valley Sunday, (I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone – the hits came at a furious pace and helped to make The Monkees 1967's top group, outselling The Beatles and The Rolling Stones combined.

“I was given incredible material to sing," says Micky Dolenz, who served as the group's lead singer and drummer. "We had songs by Boyce & Hart, Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Neil Sedaka, Harry Nilsson, Neil Diamond – some writers were fairly established and others were up and comers. Unbelievable material that I'm very happy to go out and sing today.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that you’ve had an impact on people’s lives," he continues. "I always say about the concerts that we do that it feels like everybody is throwing me a birthday party every night. I get as much out of it as the audience does. But something occurred to me a while ago, years after we made the records, and it’s the realization that these songs don’t belong to me – they belong to the fans."

When the Monkees hit the airwaves in 1966, the concept of the album as a legitimate art form was starting to take hold. "That was an interesting time," Dolenz recalls. "Singles were more or less an end unto themselves, and then they became kind of promotional tools for albums. I don’t think it was until the advent of the singer-songwriter that albums began to take on a wholly vital role for putting your music across. Once The Beatles did Sgt. Pepper, the concept album thing became the rage."

Sgt. Pepper figures in Dolenz's picks for 10 "life-changing" records – and as the singer notes, he was actually present at a couple of sessions for the tracking of the iconic disc. "You knew right away The Beatles were doing something significant," he says. "It was just magical. A lot of music is like that for me, but on the other hand, some songs or albums take a while – they creep up on me, and over time I realize, ‘Wow, that’s really stayed with me.’ Both experiences are equally important.”