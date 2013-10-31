Metallica's Lars Ulrich reacts to Lou Reed's death

Lars Ulrich has been left 'half crushed' by Lou Reed's death.

The Metallica made the comments to The Guardian after Reed's death at the weekend.

Ulrich said: "We had communicated about a month ago when we were going to come by New York. Lou was going to come to the show and hang out. He didn't make it because his health took a turn for the worse, so I knew things were not good, but I didn't know it was that serious. So I was half shocked and half crushed - shocked that he went so quickly and crushed over the loss."

The drummer also said he believes Lulu, the negatively-received album Metallica recorded with Reed, will become more understood in time.

He added: "Twenty-five years from now, you're going to have millions of people claiming they owned the record or loved it when it came out, of course neither will be true. I think it's going to age well - when I played it yesterday it sounded fucking awesome."