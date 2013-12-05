Meinl unveils new Byzance cymbals

Image 1 of 3 16" Extra Dry Medium Thin hats Image 2 of 3 14" Derek Roddy Signature hats Image 3 of 3 10" Vintage splash

Meinl is seeing out 2013 and ushering in 2014 by unveiling a trio of new additions to its Byzance range.

Among the newbies we have the 16" Extra Dry Medium Thin hats. These hand hammered B20 bronze metals are gloriously trashy with tons of low end.

Also coming into the Byzance catalogue are the 14" Derek Roddy Signature hats and the 10" Vintage splash. The latter features a sandblasted surface and distinctive matte finish and delivers an ultra fast response and lightning quick decay.

For more details take a look at www.meinlcymbals.com.