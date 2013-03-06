Meinl announces Soundcheck cymbal set-up configurator

Meinl has launched a brand new cymbal configurator. Head inside for full details.



The Soundcheck web application is now part of www.meinlcymbals.com and allows users to build and listen to a personal cymbal set-up and then share it on Facebook or Twitter. Set-ups of Meinl artists can also be viewed and listened to on the Soundcheck too.



"When we started to work on our new website, we made a survey among our fans and asked them what a new Meinl cymbals website must have in their opinion," explains Meinl's Norbert Saemann. "By far a cymbal set-up configurator has been mentioned most often."