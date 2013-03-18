Mark Richardson announces Oxford masterclasses

Fancy taking a drum lesson with Skunk Anansie drummer Mark Richardson? Well now you can.

The stickman is offering masterclasses at Oxford's Safehouse Studios.

Players booking a class will get the chance to play Mark's kit and explore the techniques and feel that have become synonymous with his sound.

Mark says: "I'm really excited to get the chance to meet and play with some of our fans who have supported us over the years. I'm also pleased to be donating a percentage of the Masterclass profits to Oxford based Children's Music Initiatives"

To book your one to one masterclass with Mark, emailadministrator@internationalmusicmasterclass.com