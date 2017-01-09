Mark Guiliana lifts the lid on David Bowie's final album

Mark Guiliana’s breakthrough to wider public awareness came last year with his intimate involvement in David Bowie’s final masterpiece, Blackstar.

The always-canny Bowie came calling on New York’s edgiest, virtuoso musical experimenters, saxophonist Donny McCaslin’s quartet of Jason Lindner (keyboards), Tim Lefebvre (bass) and Guiliana, to be his backing band on Blackstar. (Look out also for the band’s just-released tribute to Bowie, Beyond Now.)

In what became a life-changing experience, Mark found himself the drummer on the fabled UK artist’s final album. As a jazz musician, Mark is used to working quickly, using minimum studio time, but how did this translate to working with a major popular star? How much time did mark spend with David and what was a typical day?

“I had done one track with David the year prior, in 2014. He collaborated with Maria Schneider’s band on the song Sue (Or In A Season of Crime) that came out on Nothing Has Changed (2014).

“We did that one tune and that led to [the album]. I guess you know the back-story, but David had heard the record we did with [saxophonist] Donny McCaslin, Casting For Gravity (2012). So he invited the whole band to record. It was January, February and March 2015 and we did about one week a month, so it was spread out. A typical day when David would be there was 11am to 4pm. I would get there a bit early to warm up and sometimes stay a little later to tweak some stuff.”

I hope you can hear the energy and exchange of ideas in the moment and that is what led to the specific performances that are on the record.

What has caused such a stir is the inspired manner in which Bowie was somehow able to unleash these leading-edge musicians without diluting their creativity and improvisational skills. The result is that the album has properly complex, meaty sax solos and serious interplay with the rhythm section. Bowie had ranged from extreme commerciality to dark obscurity before in his amazing career, but this is a decidedly grown-up album, Bowie’s yearning, heart-rending and cryptic songs floating over a shifting backing which has a really live feel to it, an improvised jazz vibe.

“I am glad you can hear that,” Mark enthuses. “Because on every song we were playing together the entire time, and every song is a full take. And David sang with us on every take and he wasn’t in a booth. The room’s pretty small to begin with and so my drums are leaking into his vocal mic and if he is singing loud enough it is getting into my overheads. So it was an amazing, unique experience and the fact he sang with us on every take, there is no way we could have had those takes and performances without him being with us. I hope you can hear the energy and exchange of ideas in the moment and that is what led to the specific performances that are on the record.”

Right from the title track, Blackstar, Mark delivers an astonishing performance that has turned many heads. Did he ever think, ‘I had better tone this down?’ “Exactly the opposite, he really made a point to push us. He [first] heard us in our most comfortable environment, at the 55 Bar in New York [Greenwich Village, June 2014]. We didn’t know he was there and we were doing our usual thing where we freak out, going for it. So he heard that and he would reference that from time to time. I’m paraphrasing, but he would say, ‘Mark, I know what you are capable of, don’t hold out on me!’”