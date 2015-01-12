Madonna drummer Brian Frasier-Moore on playing the big pop gigs

There’s no denying that Brian Frasier-Moore is one of the most successful session players in the business. He’s a drummer whose credits include 10 years with Christina Aguilera, from the tour to support her debut album up to Bionic in 2010, playing at the 2012 Super Bowl to a global audience of around 120 million people with Madonna, two massive world tours with Janet Jackson, and playing for Justin Timberlake on The 20/20 Experience World Tour that made Timberlake the top-grossing solo artist of 2014.

On top of all that, he has worked with a host of the biggest names in contemporary r’n’b including the likes of Babyface, Aaliyah, Usher, Patti LaBelle, Ginuine, Toni Braxton, the Backstreet Boys, and The Whitehead Brothers. Now Moore is out on the road doing his third world tour with Madonna when Rhythm catches up with him. It’s been an extraordinary rise through the ranks for a player who started out drumming at the age of five in the church where his father was pastor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Session legend Vinnie Colaiuta was a key formative influence, and while he’s famed for stadium-filling pop and r’n’b shows, there’s still a place in Moore’s heart for fusion.

Here he tells us about those fusion influences, how to get the big pop gigs, dealing with nerves and making mistakes…