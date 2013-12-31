Learn 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic' by The Police

Here's The Institute's Rich Patterson breaking down Stewart Copeland's fantastic groove on The Police's 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic', from Rhythm's latest bookazine, 100 Greatest Drum Beats.

100 Greatest Drum Beats breaks down 100 of our favourite drum grooves with help from some of our top tutors and The Institute music school in London. Mike Sturgis, Rich Patterson and Gabor Dornyei explain 25 of those beats on the covermounted video CD, including 'Rosanna', 'When The Levee Breaks', 'Rock And Roll', 'No One Knows', 'Won't Get Fooled Again', 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', 'The Trooper', 'Cissy Strut', 'Funky Drummer' and more.

You can still get hold of the bookazine from all good newsagents, online at myfavouritemagazines.com and for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch from Apple Newsstand.