Kiss's Eric Singer talks 30 years as a hard rockin' drum hero

Eric Singer has been up late watching basketball but there’s no sign of fatigue when we sit down to talk to Kiss’s Catman about his life in music.

Over a 30-plus-year career, the fast-talking, heavy-hitting singer has played with guitar legends Gary Moore, Brian May and Lita Ford, joined Black Sabbath for three years and worked extensively with Alice Cooper. But there are few bigger gigs in rock than Kiss.

“Life works in funny ways and I don’t regret the choices I’ve made or didn’t make,” says Singer. “I have a lot of stories when I was asked to be in bands and said no and those bands were successful, but sometimes by staying the course, some connection I made manifested later down the line. Things happen for a reason.”

Singer’s drum heroes include Buddy Rich and Vinnie Colaiuta, but the Kiss gig is all about power, energy and showmanship.

“Gary Moore said to me years ago, ‘If I’m doing rock, I want a rock drummer. There is nothing I hate worse than a rock drummer trying to be a fusion drummer.’ And that stuck with me,” says Singer, who showed he can lay down the groove when backing Kiss’s Paul Stanley on his Soul Station project. “

Everybody doesn’t have to be Vinnie Colaiuta or Gregg Bissonette where you’re a chameleon. If you go, ‘I’m a rock drummer, that’s what I do,’ that’s cool too, because you can make a living and be successful. So what works for you.”

I know it’s a cliché but life is a chain-link fence, everything connects to something else.

Was your first big break when you landed the gig with Lita Ford?

“That was in ’84. I entered a Carmine Appice drum contest in LA in September ’84. I remember it was a radio station, I think it was KLOS, you sent in a tape and from that they picked 50 people – 15 girls and 35 guys.

“They had you play at a Guitar Center in the parking lot, they set up two drum kits, one double bass kit, one single bass kit. Out of that they picked the finalists. Steven Adler was in the contest. He didn’t get picked for the finals, I remember he was upset. His mother went up to Carmine Appice, ‘How come my son Steven didn’t get picked?’ I was standing right on the sidewalk next to him while his mother was asking Carmine. It had to be an awkward moment.

“The funny thing was, three years later he’s in the biggest band in the world, so you never know how things are going to turn out. After that, fast forward, I made the finals, I didn’t win, I took third place. Some girl asked Carmine for my number, so the next day I got a call, ‘Hey, I got your number from Carmine Appice and I’m doing this video for Playboy magazine, they’re doing all these videos called women of rock.’

“I did it with a girl called Brenda Lee Holliday. Being in that drum contest, that’s how I got discovered. The guy that played bass in the video, Ray Marzano, had played with Lita. His girlfriend was Lita’s best friend. Randy Castillo was her drummer. Ray goes, ‘Randy quit, Lita doesn’t even know it yet, she’s in England with Tony Iommi,’

“He said, ‘She’s going to need a drummer, I’m going to recommend you.’ So Ray and a few other people all told Lita about me, I auditioned and got the gig. She was going out with Tony Iommi so that’s how I started playing on some of his demos and ended up in Black Sabbath. I know it’s a cliché but life is a chain-link fence, everything connects to something else.”