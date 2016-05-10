June issue of Rhythm on sale now

The June issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.

This month we delve into the genius of Cozy Powell. We look back at the Brit drumming icon’s career, from rock classics with Rainbow to solo superstardom. Cozy’s playing defined rock drumming, his sound was unmistakable and his solos unmissable. Eighteen after his passing, we celebrate the life of the music of the man who danced with the devil.