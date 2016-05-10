June issue of Rhythm on sale now
The June issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month we delve into the genius of Cozy Powell. We look back at the Brit drumming icon’s career, from rock classics with Rainbow to solo superstardom. Cozy’s playing defined rock drumming, his sound was unmistakable and his solos unmissable. Eighteen after his passing, we celebrate the life of the music of the man who danced with the devil.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section this month. Brit drummer Paul Jones talks to us about performing live beats with drum’n’bass gurus Sigma, Steve Barney charts his incredible journey as a session star and Luke Holland shares advice for online domination.
Plus, Fay Milton lets us in on the world dominating Savages, Derrick Wright talks playing with the world’s top solo star, Adele, and Sean Moore looks back on decades of hits with Manic Street Preachers.
And that's not all, we also present the top ten best jazz cymbals that money can buy.
Win
This month you can bag yourself a set of Roland PowerPly heads worth £389!
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
Up first we have Roland’s TD-11KVSE kit, the brand new special edition kit from the V Drums giant. We also run the rule over brand new Paiste 2002 Black Big Beat line, Tama’s Soundworks snares and the Alesis SamplePad 4.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. As always we have a stellar selection of songs for you to learn.
You can nail Hook and Sling by Eddie Bo and Australia by Manic Street Preachers.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
