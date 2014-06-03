July issue of Rhythm on sale now!

Clem Burke graces our cover this month to talk about how he likes things to be done the traditional way; how Blondie survived the New York punk scene; the most dangerous gig of his life, and how he keeps it fresh after over forty years in the game.

Interviewed

John Fred Young (Black Stone Cherry)



Rob Turner (Gogo Penguin)



Stix Zadinia (Steel Panther)



Jayce Lewis and Jack Slade



Harvey Mason



Mike Clark



Tommy Lee



Dave Elitch

Reviewed

Sakae Celestial Series Drums

Pearl Sensitone Metal Shell Snare Drums

Bosphorous Master Vintage Cymbals

Alfred Complete Snare Drum Care Kit

Toontrack EZdrummer 2

UFIP Natural and Extatic Cymbals

Learn

Learn how to play: 'Roots Bloody Roots' by Sepultura, Madchester anthem 'She Bangs the Drums' by The Stone Roses and 'Pretzelbodylogic' by Prince and 3rdeyegirl. Plus there's all your favourite regular lessons from Jason Bowld, Erik Stams and Colin Woolway.

Win

Win a copy of EZdrummer 2 and ten EZX Packs

All this and more in the july issue of Rhythm available from all good newsagents, onlineor digitally at the Google Play Store or from Apple Newsstand. Get yourself a copy from Apple Newsstand and enjoy all of our tuition content plus bonus videos, image galleries and other content.