Joe Satriani talks drummers - Vinnie, Chad, Marco and more

As a guitar hero for more than 30 years, Joe Satriani has worked with some of the finest musicians out there. Just take a look at some of the players that have graced his drum throne – Chad Smith and Vinnie Colaiuta for starters.

As Satriani prepares to release his latest solo record, Shockwave Supernova, we chatted with him about the A-list drummers that he has played with down the years.

Joe Satriani’s new album “Shockwave Supernova” is released by Sony Music/Legacy on Friday July 24th.His 9-date UK tour with special guest Dan Patlansky kicks off at the O2 Manchester Apollo on November 1st. Tickets:www.ticketline.co.uk/joe-satriani