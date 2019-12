Wembley Music Centre has announced its next Live and Sticking night, and it looks like another cracker.

On 24 April James Cook (Malefice, ex-Anterior) will put on a Neat Feet masterclass in double kick work.

Not only that, but there will also be the chance for some late night shopping at the store and Yamaha's gorgeous Live Custom drums will be on display.

The event is completely free to enter. Head to www.wembleymusiccentre.com for more details.