In pictures: Roland TM-2 unboxed

Roland tells us the retail price will be a reasonable £195 (although we've seen certain retailers offering a pre-order price of an even better £169). For that money you get the unit itself, a mains cable, a mounting plate for attaching to a hi-hat stand, rack or other stand using a multi-clamp, and a manual.

What isn't included are any pads or triggers to hook up to it. Many drummers will already own an e-kit and have pads readily available, or simply opt to invest in Roland's RT-10 triggers (other triggers are available). Of course, if you already own an e-kit and a decent module you may think a product like this is redundant, but the simplicity, size and uncluttered approach make it well worth your consideration if you want to incorporate electronics into your rig.