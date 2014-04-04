In Pictures: Premier Drums event at Wembley Drum Centre

In celebration of their position as new Premier Drums Flagship Retail Partner, London drum store Wembley Drum Centre hosted a special in-store event on Thursday 27 March as part of their regular Live & Sticking fixture.

Live & Sticking takes place on the last Thursday of every month and takes advantage of the store's newly contructed stage and audio set-up. It might look like a drum store display by day, but by night it converts into a fully functioning live stage with space to seat plenty of happy drummers, following by the chance for some late night drum shopping.

This, the second night (the first featured Pete Ray Biggin) was a Premier special, featuring Julien Brown (Massive Attack) and Pat Lundy (Funeral For A Friend) and provided both drummers with the chance to show off some skills as well as put some new Premier drums through their paces.