In pictures: brand-new finishes from Pearl

Pearl has announced several new finishes and limited edition kits. Read on for full details.

Press Release: Pearl is introducing two new Limited Edition VBA drumset exclusively for Europe. Vision VBA delivers full Pearl Birch quality in Artisan II finishes you’ll have to see to believe. Each VBA drumset is equipped with a special designed Artisan II finish by Pearl. The sets come in different setups: one is a double bass drum metal setup and the other one is a “one up one down setup”.

All will be complemented with our 930-Series Hardware Pack.