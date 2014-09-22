In pictures: brand-new finishes from Pearl
Pearl has announced several new finishes and limited edition kits. Read on for full details.
Press Release: Pearl is introducing two new Limited Edition VBA drumset exclusively for Europe. Vision VBA delivers full Pearl Birch quality in Artisan II finishes you’ll have to see to believe. Each VBA drumset is equipped with a special designed Artisan II finish by Pearl. The sets come in different setups: one is a double bass drum metal setup and the other one is a “one up one down setup”.
All will be complemented with our 930-Series Hardware Pack.
VBA - NY Splatter
The “NY Splatter” (pictured) VBA kit #456 has a colourful design with lots of paint splatters made with red, yellow, green, blue and black, which makes this kit spectacular and very unique. It's equipped with chrome drum hardware and features a white bass drum head.
Not only the finish but also the one-up-one-down setup is special, with a 22x16” bass drum, a 10x7” tom, a 16x14” floor tom and a 14x5.5” snare drum.
VBA Barb Wire
The other finish is the #457 Barb Wire. Together with the double bass drums 22x18”, the set consists of 10x8”, 12x9” and 13x10” toms, 14x14” and 16x16” floor toms and a 14x5.5” snare drum, all equipped with chrome drum hardware and black bass drum heads.
The set also includes 930 Series hardware with two Boom Cymbal stands, Straight Stand, Hi-Hat stand, Snare Stand, Demon Style 930 pedals and Hi-hat adapter to mount the Hi-hat stand to the Bass drum - a must for the double bass drum player.
VBA - Orange Sparkle
There are also two new Scandinavia and UK-only VBA finishes on the way.
The VBA Orange Sparkle drum kit has black hardware, combined with short stack toms and bass drum. Together with a special bass drum of 22x16”, the set consists of 10x7” and 12x8” toms, 16x14” floor toms and a 14x5.5” snare drum, all equipped with black chrome drum hardware and a white bass drum head.
VBA - Strata Black
The second is the Strata Black VBA kit #431, which has a vintage feel to it. To reinforce this feel, it is equipped with a 22x16” bass drum, a 10x7” tom, a 16x14” floor tom and a 14x5.5” snare drum, all with chrome drum hardware. There's also a white bass drum head.