How to drum for EDM

Nathan is one of the UK’s biggest live dance drummers, juggling gigs with the mighty Basement Jaxx and new EDM stars Gorgon City.

Working with the click…

“I worship the click. I think it is the most amazing thing and every drummer should play with it. If

they don’t play with a click then they’ll have problems in the future. I think using the click can

be very tribal. You can just go into a real mad one and switch beats around as long as you know where the ‘1’ is. I love the click. Playing dance music, you need to have that.”

Translating the feel of dance to the kit…

“It’s all triggers, it’s very simple but I added my own flavour where I’m doing a lot of cymbal work in between breakdowns. With Gorgon’s music, it’s a house beat all the way through but then you have to make it interesting with all the little side bits which are conga hits and weird rim sounds. Sometimes DJs take the bass drum out on the EQ, whereas with Gorgon you just take your foot off, you’re not doing that four-on-the-floor beat. You can have some real fun with it depending on how the crowd is. You can take them to a different level – if they need to go higher you can pump the kick more. You’re more in control because with Gorgon City there are no backing beats at all, it’s completely played, everything, all the beats, because that’s the way [Gorgon City MD] Andy Gangadeen wants it. He believes that if you get the right players we can do that. You don’t need to have a drummer playing on top of a backing track.”

The set-up…

“[Acoustically it’s] two cymbals, one hat, and two toms. That’s it. Everything else, kick, snare, rim shots, all that stuff, echoes of reverb congas, and the hi-hats are electronic. I’ve got electronic hi-hats on the bass drum, so I can chip away on the hi-hat on the left to give it a bit more tinsel. I use the other drums as filler.”

Here’s Tugg demonstrating what he plays on Basement Jaxx’s ‘Jump And Shout’