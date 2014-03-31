Hit The Deck festival is go

The city-hopping Hit The Deck festival is almost upon us and boasts a line-up that will provide drummers plenty to gawp at. The awesome Brand New headline the event that hits Bristol on Saturday 19 April and Nottingham on Sunday 20 April, where you can see Brian Lane pummeling this kit.

Elsewhere on the bill The Blackout will be bringing the party and, as ever, drummer Snoz is beside himself with excitement.

"We are absolutely stoked to be back at Hit The Deck festival, seeing as it's been three years since we last played it. The last time was awesome and s**t (for me) at the same time!" he remembers. "Awesome because Gav our singer pirouetted right off the stage in the first song into all the photographers! It was s**t for me because I got smacked by a full water bottle thrown from somewhere during the first song and spent the next three wondering where the 'eff I was!

"It can be a nightmare sometimes playing a festival unless you are the first band on, because the monitors can be all over the place and you spend the majority of the show trying to get it right! But then I remember how we used to play floor shows in the Kings Head in Aberaman, where we were lucky to even get a vocal PA and realise it's not all that bad!"

Other highlights on the bill include Kvelertak, Kids In Glass Houses, Pulled Apart By Horses, the ace Dinosaur Pile-Up and emo kings Saves The Day.

"I couldn't be more excited about playing Hit the Deck fest this year," STD drummer Dennis Wilson tells us. "It's always great to get to watch and hang out with your friends from around the world at a fest like this. While the quick changeover times that festivals sometimes provide can be hectic, I'm excited that they're having this inside for sound and weather purposes. "

Tickets are available from alt-tickets.co.uk / 0844 871 8819

www.hitthedeckfetival.com