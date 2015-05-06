Hit Like A Girl drum comp winners to be crowned

The Hit Like A Girl Contest 2015, the only international competition for female drummers and percussionists, will come to an end on Thursday 7 May as the two winners are crowned, live on DrumChannel.com.

The show is scheduled to air live on Thursday, May 7, 2015 at 4:00pm Pacific time on DrumChannel.com, and will be hosted by Jess Bowen, Mindy Abovitz (Tom Tom magazine ) and Phil Hood (DRUM! magazine) and sponsored by Drum Channel, DW, Evans, Mapex and Zildjian along with many of drumming's leading manufacturing and media companies, including Rhythm and MusicRadar.

In addition to highlights of videos submitted by 46 of the world's top amateur female drummers, the show will feature appearances and performances by Didi Negron, Jess Bowen, Anika Nilles, Val Sepulveda, Bobbye Hall and Loud Street Girls as well as 2014 Champions Riesha Fayson and Kanade Sato. The show also includes the World-Premiere of the Hit Like A Girl video produced by Red Bull Media and Hit Like A Girl and several special surprise guests. HLAG 2015 sponsors, judges and ambassadors are showcased during the 1½ hour event, too.

You can view the 2015 Hit Like A Girl Contest Awards Show on the DrumChannel live page.