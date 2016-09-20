Good Charlotte drummer Dean Butterworth talks pop punk sessions, having a hit TV show and GC's return

Since his start in LA’s session scene aged 18, British-born drummer Dean Butterworth has been consistently busy, starting with his first major label session with MCA Records, to touring with acts including Ben Harper and Morrissey, and now including a full-time gig with pop-punk Godfathers Good Charlotte.

As recording budgets and the number of sessions has thinned, and with Good Charlotte announcing what would become a four-year hiatus in 2011, Dean could have been staring down the barrel of leaner, quieter times – but not so. In fact, the cool Californian’s schedule was busier and more diverse than ever.

There was a dep gig with ’90s pop-rock smashers Sugar Ray that became his own, an MD position for a high-profile Boy George show, and he became house drummer for a popular new NBC TV show, Hollywood Game Night, now into its fourth season.

That’s not to mention the various sessions he was called for, often with super-producer John Feldmann, a long-time friend and collaborator of over 15 years.

As well as the frenetic frontman for American ska-punks Goldfinger, Feldmann has more than proven his studio chops, most recently writing and producing monster tracks with All Time Low and 5 Seconds of Summer, as well as the new Blink-182 album.

Dean also played tracks on the new Andy Black (Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack) album. In short, Feldmann is a good guy to have on the end of the phone.

Now, with Good Charlotte back playing live and readying a new album, Youth Authority, that’s rammed with hits, it seems Dean isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Good Charlotte are back after four years away, how did the reunion happen?

“Last March an email went out that said, ‘When are you guys available to get on the phone this week?’ I didn’t know personally after four, almost five years, what that meant. We were all on the phone catching up for a couple hours and Benji and Joel [Madden] brought up the idea to do a record.

They were working on all these records that were in the genre and it sparked something, like we should be making a record.

“They were inspired by all the songwriting they had done for All Time Low. Also they’d worked with 5 Seconds of Summer, they co-wrote Amnesia that was a big hit single on the first album. They were working on all these records that were in the genre and it sparked something, like we should be making a record.”

Benji and Joel Madden are Good Charlotte’s main songwriters. At what point did you come in to the process for Youth Authority?

“This band is generally Benji and Joel writing. I love writing songs, but in this context they do all the writing. The songs were basically already demo’d out to a click. [Benji and Joel] just know how to write hooks. In the past we’ve had some success with songs they’ve written and then songs they’ve written for other people. People probably don’t even know some of the artists they’ve written for. I worked with those guys for three or four years before I got in the band. We were doing sessions together with John Feldmann. They used to write and John would produce records for a lot of pop artists.”