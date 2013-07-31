Gon Bops Alex Acuna Special Edition Cajon

DRUM EXPO 2013: This beautifully and painstakingly hand-inlayed instrument is also one of the most versatile Cajons on the market.

Its deep, resonant bass tones are awe-inspiring. Playing with hands closer to the edges results in multiple levels of "snap" as the minimalist guitar string wires are engaged, resulting in some truly sublime effects.

The wires are configured diagonally across the corners of the Cajon for reduced snare sound while playing bass tones. An increased number of adjustable screws also results in greater control over snap and resonance.

