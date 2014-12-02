Glen Sobel's top 5 tips for drummers

“To be a working drummer, you have to be reliable," says Alice Cooper's star sticksman Glen Sobel. "If there’s a gig coming up, I want somebody to say, ‘Oh, I’ll call Glen. He's dependable.’ It's not always about chops. Sure, you have to be a great player – that's a given – but there's tons of great players around. A lot of times, getting hired comes down to being responsible and reliable."



The ability to get along with other musicians is also a key quality one must possess, says Sobel, who expands on this issue in his top five tips for drummers. The top-call player just wrapped 72 US arena dates with Cooper, who was featured as a special guest on Motley Crue's farewell tour, and he says that one of the reasons for the package's success was the camaraderie shared by both camps.

"Everybody with Alice and everybody with the Crue got along great," Sobel enthuses. "When you’re doing a long tour, that’s really important. You need things to go smoothly at all times. I’ve heard about tours where two of the key people in the different bands were at odds, and that can throw everything into disarray."

During days off on the road, Sobel would conduct drum clinics – he notes that the events were as beneficial for him as they were for the students. "It's really easy to get burnt out on the road," he says, "especially if you're playing basically the same set night after night. Playing to tracks of other material at clinics helped to keep me fresh. I even taught a few private lessons at music shops on the road. That broke up the routine, too."

Sobel also found another creative outlet on tour by jamming with other members of the Cooper band at impromptu club gigs. "Most everybody in the band is a singer, so each person has songs they like to play and sing," he says. "One of our guitarists, Ryan, likes Cheap Trick, so we’ll do Surrender or California Man; Tommy, our other guitarist, likes the Ramones, so we’ll do Blitzkrieg Bop; and our bassist, Chuck, likes Motorhead, so we’ll play Ace Of Spades. That helps to mix things up."

And sometimes just taking a break from the drum kit altogether can clear out the cobwebs. “Especially if you feel a rut coming on, give yourself a rest," Sobel says. "I’ll take off for two, three, even four days, and when I come back to the drums, I’m fresh and rarin' to go. There’s a lot to be said for keeping at it and busting through a wall, but you also have to know when to walk away. Give yourself some mental and physical time away from the drums. You won’t lose your chops, and what you’ll gain in sanity will be very beneficial.”

On the following pages, Sobel runs down his top five tips for drummers.