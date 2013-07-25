Image 1 of 3 You Me At Six man puts new pedal to work Gibraltar unveils G-Class pedal with Dan Flint video

Image 2 of 3 The G-Class can be tailored to specific playing styles Gibraltar unveils G Class pedal

Image 3 of 3 Hard wearing and built to rock... Gibraltar unveils G Class pedal



Gibraltar has officially unveiled its brand new bass pedal - the G-Class.

The G-Class has been designed with the high-performance player in mind, and features a sculpted single-pillar frame, two cam drive adjustment points and a variable-weight beater, says the hardware giant.

Ken Fredenberg, Director of Product for Gibraltar, had this to say about the pedal: "Gibraltar's new G-Class pedal has many useful control features that allow the high-performance player to tailor the action and feel to their specific style."

Even better, Gibraltar has released a video of You Me At Six drummer Dan Flint putting said pedal through its paces:

For more information, visit GibraltarHardware.com.