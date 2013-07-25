Gibraltar unveils G-Class pedal with Dan Flint video
Gibraltar has officially unveiled its brand new bass pedal - the G-Class.
The G-Class has been designed with the high-performance player in mind, and features a sculpted single-pillar frame, two cam drive adjustment points and a variable-weight beater, says the hardware giant.
Ken Fredenberg, Director of Product for Gibraltar, had this to say about the pedal: "Gibraltar's new G-Class pedal has many useful control features that allow the high-performance player to tailor the action and feel to their specific style."
Even better, Gibraltar has released a video of You Me At Six drummer Dan Flint putting said pedal through its paces:
For more information, visit GibraltarHardware.com.