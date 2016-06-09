Frank Ferrer: How I nailed the Guns N' Roses gig

Guns N’ Roses are back filling stadiums all over the world in the reunion that they said would never happen.

While Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are present and correct, it is latter-day GN’R drummer Frank Ferrer who is behind the kit for GN’R 2016.

“Adler’s playing was one of the greatest rock drumming performances in the history of music. You can put it in the top ten. His playing on Appetite… is perfect."

While some may complain at the absence of Steven Adler and Matt Sorum, Ferrer is no slouch. After all, he has held the Guns gig for a decade, making him the band’s longest-serving drummer. As Guns trek the globe we have looked back on this interview in which Frank tells us just how he has survived in the crazy world of Guns N’ Roses.

“I really try to keep the spirit of the way the song was played," Frank explains. "When we play the Appetite… stuff I try to have the push and pulls. Steven’s punk rock bits are great.

“Adler’s playing was one of the greatest rock drumming performances in the history of music. You can put it in the top ten. His playing on Appetite… is perfect. Then with Sorum it’s a little more tight and more reserved kind of playing. I do try to keep that spirit, though.”