Five drummers to check out from June's Rhythm

Currently the drummer on the hit West End show Billy Elliot, Tim is one of our panel of experts presiding over the first of our two part Theatre Drumming feature. Tim has previously worked with a host of artists such as Will Young, Beverly Craven, Marc Almond and The Divine Comedy before finding himself in love with the West End drumseat.

On what skills you need most to hold down a big theatre gig, Tim recommends you have, “A good attitude, the ability to take notes and direction, and enough social skills to be able to get on with people, sometimes in a pressured situation.”

