February issue of Rhythm on sale now!

The February issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or fromwww.myfavouritemagazines.com,Apple Newsstandand the Google Play Store.

This month Eddy Thrower talks big rock drums and even bigger rock hits with Lower Than Atlantis, plus Pete Riley helps you to get over the new year blues and get back behind your kit with some fun exercises designed to get you playing more! With video lessons!