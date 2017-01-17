February issue of Rhythm on sale now!
February issue of Rhythm now on sale!
The February issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or fromwww.myfavouritemagazines.com,Apple Newsstandand the Google Play Store.
This month Eddy Thrower talks big rock drums and even bigger rock hits with Lower Than Atlantis, plus Pete Riley helps you to get over the new year blues and get back behind your kit with some fun exercises designed to get you playing more! With video lessons!
Interviewed!
We've a packed issue this month as always, with drummer interviews galore! Pat Mastelotto, one of King Crimson's drummers, tells us what it means to drum for the prog pioneers. White Lies' Jack Lawrence-Brown tells us about the band's new album and his evolving approach to the drums. Simon Kirke of Bad Company runs down six of his best recorded moments, and we take a tour of the Regal Tip factory in New York and talk to the company's pioneering founder Joe Calato!
Win!
This month in Rhythm you have the chance to win a Natal Meta Series snare drum with £399! It's a superbly crafted drum and it can be yours for nada money - just by answering a simple question in the mag! Get to it!
Reviewed!
We have a feast of delicious new drum gear, with in-depth expert reviews of the new ATV aD5 drum module, a new snare from Provenance made from a Radio Caroline ship, Meinl Byzance splashes and FX cymbals and the Nord Drum 3P. Our main review this month is Ludwig's Club Date Vintage Series kit!
Learn!
We have video playalongs of Steely Dan's 'Home At Last', featuring the playing of Bernard Purdie, and Metallica's 'Hardwired', plus lessons on the Mozambique, polyrhythmic phrasing, jazz and drum'n'bass!
