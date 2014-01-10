February issue of Rhythm on sale now

This month we pay tribute to some of the finest drum sounds ever recorded - and show you how to recreate them!

We're talking 'Give It Away', 'No One Knows', 'When The Levee Breaks', 'Rosanna' and more. Not only do we unpick the sound of each of the ten tracks featured (with the help of interviews with the artists and producers that recorded the originals!), we also show you how to achieve the sound for yourself in the studio, the gear you'll need, the environment you should record in, how to mix your drums and much more. Fire up the Rhythm disc (or check out the digital edition) and you'll find video and audio demonstrating the results of our sessions. Now there's no excuse not to sound like your heroes the next time you hit the studio.

INTERVIEWED

Sheila E

Clem Burke (Blondie)

Billy Rymer (Dillinger Escape Plan)

Sean Moore (Manic Street Preachers)

Mike Mangini (Dream Theater)

Plus: The latest part of our hybrid drumming series

REVIEWED

Odery Custom drum kit

Worldmax snare drums

Steven Slate software pack

Meinl Byzance cymbas

Nord Drum II

Tek Tuner

LEARN

Learn how to play Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl', 'Stand!' by Sly and the Family Stone and Smashing Pumpkins' 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings.' Plus there's all of your favourite regular lessons from Pete Riley, Jason Bowld, Colin Woolway and more.

WIN

Win a set of Audio Technica drum mics!

All this and more in the February issue of Rhythm available now from all good newsagents, online or digitally at the Google Play Store or Apple Newsstand from 14 February. Get yourself a copy from Apple Newsstand and enjoy all of our tuition content plus bonus videos, image galleries and other content.