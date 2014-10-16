Drumming for pop superstars

Did the 'toilet circuit' gigs you did with bands early on serve you well once you had made the step up to arenas?

“With Kylie and Leona, you’re not supporting in an arena, you’re part of the headline act. Often you’re on at 7pm and there are 12 people there. You can say you’ve played Wembley, but no one is listening. I remember the first Girls Aloud show I did; it was a heart-racing experience. If you haven’t done it before, you can’t visualise what it is going to be like. Fear is simply reacting to what we don’t know.

“With Girls Aloud I think I probably only saw the show on DVD because I spent the time thinking ‘don’t screw up, don’t screw up’. But then with Kylie, we did so many shows I was able to settle in and enjoy it. It’s a bit like a long car journey: ‘Am I going the right way? Yes, I am. Right, enjoy the drive and look at this beautiful vista.’”

Is working with big artists an art in itself?

“It’s all about being conscious that you’re there to serve the music and the artist; it’s their thing, their baby. They’ve spent time crafting it, so you can’t walk in and say, ‘I don’t think that is any good, I’m going to play this.’ It is better to start off and be asked to play more than the other way around. Let it breathe. With drums it is very easy for singers to be afraid of the drums. They’re going to be loud, raucous, spilling down their microphone; it is my mission first of all when I walk in to make the artist realise that I’m there to help them and to be part of recreating their record.”

How much input do artists such as Kylie and Leona have on your drumming in the studio

and live?

“If there is something that they hear, they are where the buck stops. Kylie has just celebrated 25 years, you don’t get to that without knowing what you’re doing. I’ve never worked with anybody that has said, ‘Just do what you do.’ I remember hearing that there is no freedom in freedom. If someone asked you to just play something now, you’d be thinking, ‘What does he want to hear?’ But if I gave you a guideline, you’d know whether you want to break that or stay within it, you’d have somewhere to go. I wouldn’t want to be in a situation where I had complete freedom. It’s way too scary!”