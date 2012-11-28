Drummer's World Cup: The 11 best Metal and Prog Metal drummers of all time

An early upset was on the cards when thrash metal pioneer Dave Lombardo failed to make it past 9th in the group.

His band Slayer may have set the high-water mark for thrash and extreme metal with albums such as Reign In Blood in the 1980s but it seems influence and experience count for little in the modern game.

He's not alone; other Metal pioneers who performed disappointingly in the group include Black Sabbath's Bill Ward, Igor Cavalera of Sepultura and Vinnie Paul of Pantera.