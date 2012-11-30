Drummer's World Cup: The 10 best Modern Rock/Indie/Punk drummers of all time

Innovatively fusing punk with disco, and making it all seem effortlessly cool, Clem helped fire New York new wave legends Blondie to chart success.

His grooves on the likes of 'Atomic', 'Heart Of Glass' and 'Picture This' ensured huge success for the band, and more recently he's got himself an honorary doctorate from the University of Gloucester for his work with the Clem Burke project which analyses the physical and psychological effects of drumming.

He scraped into the top half of the table, joint ninth. Well done, Dr Clem.