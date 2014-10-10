drumBEAT UK record attempt cancelled

Organisers will reschedule the event in 2015

drumBEAT UK, a charity event aiming to set a new drumming world record, has been cancelled.

The show was backed by Natal Drums, Marshall Ampflication and The Music Shipping Company and aimed to bring together 1001 drummers to play the same drum pattern simultaneously on full drum kits, on 21st November at the Manchester Event City venue.

But, organisers have now cancelled the event due to an unforeseen logistical problem. All registered drummers have been contacted and offered a refund.

Organisers have confirmed that the event will now be rescheduled for 2015.