Derrick Wright on cattle call auditions, gospel chops and backing Adele

What does it take to play drums behind the fastest-selling star of the 21st Century? Derrick Wright has been playing live with Adele for eight years and the gig is still just as moving as ever for the drummer himself.

“The first show in Belfast, we were doing ‘When We Were Young’ and I’m just sitting there listening,” says Wright. “I’m not paying attention. I’m just listening to her. ‘Wow, this is amazing,’ and next thing you know the percussion player Aaron is looking at me, like, ‘Hey man!’ I was just lost in her singing those lyrics.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Wright grew up surrounded by music and musicians. His father, the Reverend Timothy Wright was a huge name in gospel. “They called him the Godfather of Gospel,” says Wright. “He started out playing in church, then writing music, then recording gospel album after gospel album, so all my brothers play too. It’s a musical family. I have four brothers, no sisters, just all boys.”

As a result of his dad’s reputation, Wright grew up watching some of the best gospel drummers in the world. “My father always had musicians coming by the house and so as a young kid I used to sit next to them and watch them, great guys like Gerald Heyward, Jeff Davis, some really serious cats. I’m sitting, watching them play, eating ice cream.” Now those church-honed chops have helped Wright to land one of the biggest gigs in the world.

Why are church drummers landing so many high profile gigs?

“I think it’s the discipline that you learn in church because you can go to church and it’s not just one particular style of music. You can play reggae, a little Latin, everything comes out of church. And you play with feeling. You’re not playing to a chart most of the time, you’re playing to a feeling. There’s a thing called Devotional Service when somebody can just get up and sing at any time and sing anything, in any key, at any tempo and you’ve got to pick it up. So I think that’s the key, it’s that we know how to make it feel good, make the artist comfortable, hone in on our sound and make it feel right.”

"I played for Fabolous, then jump on a Toni Braxton gig, or Babyface, then I can jump on an Adele gig."

Did you listen to other music besides gospel music growing up?

“My father wasn’t just a singer-songwriter or pastor, he was a musician so sometimes he would play some Earth, Wind And Fire in the house. He was a cat, he played keys so sometimes he’d play Gap Band. The Gap Band was his band, that and James Brown. I grew up listening to everything. There used to be a TV show called Fraggle Rock, I used to listen to that and play to that. I would play Little Shop Of Horrors, I ran that VHS until it broke just practising to that. When I got to be around 17, I went to a club, Café Wha?, that’s where Jimi Hendrix and everybody came out of. I met the owner there, named Noam. I wasn’t even supposed to be there because I was under-age, so I came in with some friends and I played drums. He asked me how old I was and I lied to him, I said I’m 18. He found out I was 17, he said, ‘When you come back when you’re older, you’ve got a job.’

“So I went back and he hired me and I learned so much from this man and just being around all the musicians there because they were playing anything from Latin, Caribbean, to Brazilian, to funk, to pop. It was amazing and it was six nights a week. I officially started there around 19, 20. My audition, he gave me 190 songs. He said, ‘Can you learn this and you start in two weeks?’ It was a challenge, but I was already trained from being in church. This is what we do, you listen and you play it, and so he was amazed that I came back in a week and I knew it. He’s like, ‘You know all the songs?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ We had a great relationship from there.

"I worked there for almost 10 years, just getting all the knowledge, how you lay back off the kick in reggae, really getting particular about the authenticity of music. That’s why I feel like I can do a rap gig, jump on a hip-hop gig, because I played for Fabolous, then jump on a Toni Braxton gig, or Babyface, then I can jump on an Adele gig. I owe a lot of that to Noam who is the owner of Café Wha?.”