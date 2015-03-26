Dave Weckl's kit in detail: drums, cymbals and gear

In a field of endeavour as subjective as music, trying to pinpoint the best drummer in the world quickly becomes an exercise in futility with arguments about indefinable qualities like feel and musicality butting heads with devotees of chops and speed.

Yet there are a handful of players at the top of the rhythmic heap that possess the combination of technique, confidence and vocabulary behind the kit to be able to express themselves with a clarity and fluency most drummers can only dream of. And there are few to rival Dave Weckl on that score.

We were lucky enough to catch up with Dave and quiz him on the gear that he relies on to deliver his expressive, masterful drumming.

You’ve been with Yamaha for 30 years. Is a drummer only as good as their kit?

“Yes and no, to answer the question. To correlate; a good race car driver can jump into any car, quickly acclimate to it and drive very fast around a race track. Any good drummer can jump on any kit and sound pretty darn good, or should be able to.

"However, at a high level, where one is very sensitive to the details of good gear – car or drumset in this case – the driver/drummer will be able to perform easier, and be free to achieve their ‘vision’ of what they want to do, and therefore it should be better.

"For me, Yamaha drums help me to be in that ‘zone’ I strive to always be in"

"For me, Yamaha drums – along with all my other gear; Sabian, Vic Firth, Remo, LP, Shure, etc – helps me to be in that ‘zone’ I strive to always be in. With lesser gear, the absolute result may not be achievable, at least at the level or vision of the individual attempting the performance, and is certainly the case for me.”

Talk us through the evolution of your kit over the last 30 years. Have you reached your optimum set-up, or is there still room for manoeuvre?

“My set-up changes based on the music I play, always has. This is especially the case in the studio, depending on individual songs, and the sound I want to create – or am asked to create – in that moment.

"If you dig up pictures of my kit from 30 years ago, you will find a similar rack tom set-up that I use now, which is offset to my left from the centre of the bass drum. When I got into the Elektric Band, the use of electronics/pads forced another set-up, then going back to mostly acoustic drums, and studying with Freddy [Gruber], forced yet another approach with different heights and angles.

"Basically though, for the most part, I think yes, I have achieved the optimum set-up, or set-ups, for me. The ergonomics, ie: the heights and angles of the kit, and getting things in a place so natural body motion can prevail, has been the biggest adjustment over the years.

"This becomes more important the older you get, so that you are not taxing your body simply by putting it in distressing positions, risking injury. But, ideas are always coming and possibly in the ‘moment’ of what I may want to hear or play, so things can always change.”