Clem Burke picks 10 essential drum albums

With his irrepressible, effusive style of drumming, along with a crisp and cool fashion sense that includes one of rock's most envied barnets, Blondie sticksman Clem Burke has always stood out as an individualist. "I never subscribed to the notion of the drummer being the guy you never notice," he says. “I like drummers who are unique and have tons of personality. If that comes through in my own playing and how I present myself on stage, I get it from all the players I've studied."

And make no mistake: When it comes to researching other players' licks and patterns, Burke, a drummer since his early teens, has clearly done his homework. "You've got to listen to what the greats have done," he stresses. "I don't know how you can become a good drummer without listening, learning – and copying, sure, but making it your own style. I've analyzed hundreds of players over the years. They're all a part of what I do."

2014 marks the 40th anniversary of Blondie, and to mark the occasion, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band has released Blondie 4(0)-Ever, a two-CD set that includes re-recordings of previous gems along with a brand-new album, Ghosts Of Download. "The new album was interesting from a drummer's perspective," Burke notes. "There was a lot of technology and programming involved, so it called for a bit more simplicity in my playing. That's OK, because I'm always been a play-to-the-song kind of guy. Whatever the material calls for is fine."

Burke employed a more spontaneous approach on the just-released, self-titled debut album by his new band The Empty Hearts, a garage/British-rock influenced, pedigree-heavy assemblage that also includes guitarist Elliot Easton from The Cars, singer Wally Palmer from The Romantics and Chesterfield Kings guitarist (and noted rock author) Andy Babiuk. "There's definitely more of a go-for-it '50s roots-rock vibe on the record," Burke observes. "Our producer, Ed Stasium [the Ramones, Living Colour] had a mandate – 'no click tracks' – which pleased me to no end. A lot of the songs were born from jams and improvisation, and if you try to put a click to that, your ability to be free and in the moment is limited."

Currently on tour with Blondie, Burke is eying the first dates for The Empty Hearts this fall. "We're definitely looking to be a touring band," he says, "so we're trying to figure out everybody's schedules and where we should start playing." He laughs and says, "Already, there's a lot of interest for us to play in Japan. I know, what a cliche – 'we're big in Japan!' But we wanna play everywhere, so if that's where we start, we'll be there."

You can purchase Blondie 4(0)-Ever on Amazon and at iTunes, and you can also purchase The Empty Hearts' debut album on Amazon and at iTunes. On the following pages, Clem Burke runs down his picks for 10 essential drum albums. "These are the 10 that come to mind as having shaped my style," he says, "but I’ve got to name check people like Mitch Mitchell, Jerry Nolan from the New York Dolls, Tommy Ramone, Max Weinberg, Scott Ashton from the Stooges – they’re all in my drumming palette.”