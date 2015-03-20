Classic albums featuring Travis Barker

Best known as sticksman for punk-pop power trio Blink-182, Travis’s power, technique, cool licks and enviable work ethic has also seen him power records by Blink spin-offs Boxcar Racer and +44 as well as Transplants with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong and more.

He’s also a devoted hip-hop head, working with many of the hip-hop world’s biggest names as a producer and a drummer bringing his live beats to their work. His solo album, a collaboration with the hip-hop world’s biggest names, saw drums at the forefront of everything – and he continues to be a fantastic ambassador for the drums.