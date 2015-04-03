Classic albums featuring Simon Phillips

When it comes to drumming, he's been There And Back…

As a kid Simon Phillips played in his father Sid Phillips’ Dixieland jazz band from the age of 12, famously took over the drum chair in Jesus Christ Superstar at 16, and while still a teenager stormed the London session scene, with a number of 1970s-1980s dates including Toyah, Bonnie Tyler, Tears For Fears, Heaven 17, Human League, Madness, 10cc, Nik Kershaw, Judas Priest, Mick Jagger, Peter Gabriel, Roxy Music, David Coverdale, Michael Schenker, Mike Rutherford, Robert Palmer, Pete Townshend and The Who.

But as a virtuoso drumming talent Simon ached to play jazz-rock fusion at the limits of his ability and he gravitated to Jeff Beck and went on to work with such fusion heavyweights as Stanley Clarke, Al DiMeola, Frank Zappa and Joe Satriani.

In 1992 Simon replaced Jeff Porcaro in Toto – a gig that would last for 21 years, until just recently; he currently works with Japanese pianist, Hiromi Uehara, and he has a number of solo albums to his name, including Protocol (1988).

Here are just five of our favourite records that Simon has appeared on.