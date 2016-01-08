Classic albums featuring Max Roach

Drummer-leader and sideman extraordinaire, Max Roach played on some of the most important hard-bop and post-bop recordings of all time, working with some incredible musicians including Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Sonny Rollins and more.

Roach’s compositional abilities, together with his swing and sublime soloing facility was second to none. “The drummer has always been the soloist,” Max told Rhythm. “I used to complain about that!I’d say to guys, ‘Here I am killing myself playing rhythm behind you, and supporting you, and the minute I start my drum solo you all go off stage and smoke a cigarette! That’s the way it is. The drummer is a pure soloist, all the time. I enjoy solos. If I’m in a musical setting I try and preserve that setting, and the personality of the piece that we are playing.”