Christian Coma's top 5 tips for putting on a show

Their image may be somewhat polarising but there is no question that Black Veil Brides know how to put on one hell of a performance – and that all starts from the back with drummer Christian ‘CC’ Coma.

Check out the Brides and you’ll see Coma indulging in all manner of stick tricks and twirls, off while wave after wave of red hot pyro explodes all around him. So who better to take a few tips on when it comes to putting on a show?

Although CC’s number one tip doesn’t involve any fancy tricks. Instead he says before you get into such antics you must remember that it’s all about the music.

“The music is the most important thing,” he says. “I’m lucky enough to have four other band members that are so physically active on stage.

“We have a very theatrical show, so I like to focus on the music first. However, particularly at a festival you don’t like to just sit there and play because you might have a lot of people there that haven’t seen you before so you want to blow them away.

“You need to do that without detracting from the music. It’s music first and then you hit them with anything you can.”