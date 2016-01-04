Chris Adler (Lamb Of God, Megadeth): 10 drum albums that blew my mind

Chris Adler is one busy man.

In addition to his regular gig with Lamb Of God, who came roaring back in 2015 with the ferociously good Sturm und Drang, he’s beating the skins for Megadeth on their new record Dystopia.

I think I’ve taken my love for the guitar and harnessed it through my inability to actually play guitar

A glutton for punishment, Adler is playing live with both bands, pulling double duty when they shared the bill on a UK tour.

It’s a daunting prospect for any musician, never mind for a drummer playing such physically demanding music. “I was very concerned the first night that I wouldn’t be able to be 100% for both acts, but it turned out really well,” says Adler.

“Just the thrill of being able to be in my band, which I’m very proud of, and then to be in my all-time favourite band on the same night across the UK was just an overwhelming adrenaline rush. It’s been the same every night. Yes, it’s exhausting but I don’t really feel it until it’s done, you just black out and go to work.”

Adler has his fingers crossed the two metal titans may team up again in 2016. “We’re trying to make things like that happen, both bands are friendly and it’s not off the table, but the current plans don’t have anything lined up,” he says. “We’re doing a lot of working around each other so if Megadeth is out, Lamb Of God gets to be home, and vice versa.

"For now, it’s a bit of a chess match although nobody is going to win or lose, we’re just all trying to make it work. I feel very, very lucky that everybody is willing to work with and around me. Again, it’s a thrill for me to have the opportunity to do it, so it’s great that everybody has been very cool about it.”

Adler may be one of the most respected drummers in modern metal but his biggest musical heroes as a youngster were typically kings of the six-string. “I’ve always been a guitar freak,” he says. “I think I’ve taken my love for the guitar and harnessed it through my inability to actually play guitar and made myself the lead drummer in the band. As odd as that is, I think it has helped me out quite a bit in doing what I do.”