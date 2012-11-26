Bonham aces Drummer's World Cup Classic Rock group stage

John Bonham has crushed the opposition and comprehensively topped the Classic Rock group in the First Round of the Rhythm Drummer's World Cup. With a massive 51% of the entire vote, Bonzo's passage to the knockout stages was assured.

Second place was hotly contested, with The Who's Keith Moon the winner, with Deep Purple's Ian Paice just missing out on automatic passage to the last sixteen. However, Paice could still progress on a wild card once all the votes are in for the other groups.

Next up, get voting for the greatest ever Metal and Prog Metal drummer!