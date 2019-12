Drummer to perform with Larry Goldings and Peter Bernstein

Drummer Bill Stewart is to appear alongside Larry Goldings and Peter Bernstein in London later this month.

The trio will perform at the iconic Ronnie Scott's club on 19 and 20 January.

The sublime organ trio will be supported by the Clark Tracey Quintet.

Iowa-born sticksman Stewart has played with the likes of John Scofield, Michael Brecker and Pat Metheny during a long and successful career.

Tickets are available now priced between £20 and £35. Head here for more information.