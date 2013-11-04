Ben Johnston talks Biffy Clyro's Opposites

“In a perfect world you’d play every drum in the world and on this album we took that further than before.

"I had a really good drum tech called Jerry Johnson who works with Dave Matthews Band and he had so many drums it was unbelievable. Also, as it was a double record we got to experiment more – I used 10 snares and four or five kits, a ridiculous amount of cymbals, different mike set-ups, we went to town on getting an eclectic mix of sonics from song to song.

“There’s nothing to say that when I’m playing a Pearl kick and toms there’s a Pearl snare on there. You have to use the drums that fit the song. If a guy’s there with a Ludwig Black Beauty in his hands that sounds exactly as the sound in your head, you have to use it. We were lucky to have a guy that knows so much about tuning and I could explain to him what I think I’m after and he would pull out the perfect sound. That was good fun for me.

“It was like a mini-heaven just sitting there pointing and saying, ‘Let’s hear that one.’ as opposed to the first few albums which was the same set-up for every single song. We’d always make sure it sounded great, one of the easiest things to do is to get a great drum sound and use it on every single song. I guess that happened in the past, certainly on Only Revolutions. On this one we wanted to stick to our guns, it was about diversity, it was a double album and for that reason alone it’s important that the sonics of the drums are correct and it helpskeep it moving.”